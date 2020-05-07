BREAKING: Lagos discharges 48 more COVID-19 patients

Our Reporter

Lagos State on Thursday discharged 48 more patients receiving treatment at Lagos State Isolation facilities after testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Thursday, saying those discharged comprised 32 males and 16 females.

According to the governor, “We will continue to celebrate and acknowledge our wins, as well as reflect on our losses. These will help us stay on course, prevent us from being distracted, help us stay focused as we face this pandemic head-on.

“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from Lekki, one from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this new development, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 406.”

