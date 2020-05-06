BREAKING: Lagos discharges 37 more COVID-19 patients

By Alao Abiodun

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and discharge of 37 COVID-19 patients.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, announced the discharge of 19 females and 18 males, including a foreign national – an Indian.

The latest discharge brings the total number of recoveries from the virus in the state to 358.

Five of the patients were released from the Infectious Disease Hospital, 25 from Onikan Isolation centre and seven from Eti-Osa (Landmark) isolation centre.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

