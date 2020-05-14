Categories
BREAKING: Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients

By Alao Abiodun

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and discharge of 13 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice consecutively .

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle on Thursday, announced the discharge of 2 females and eleven males – all Nigerians.

The latest discharge brings the total number of recoveries from the virus in the state to 541.

Nine of the patients were released from LUTH Isolation Centre and four patients from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

