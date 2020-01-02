The Kwara State Government has in the early hours of today, Thursday begun the demolition of a property allegedly belonging to the family of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, a few weeks after serving them with a quit notice.

Recall that Governor AbdulRazaq-led administration had claimed that the property did not have a C of O, adding that no dime was paid to the state government before the land was “grabbed” by the Saraki’s father, late Olusola, during his administration as the Governor of the state.

Earlier today around 4:00 am, it was learned, the security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex while the demolition was going on.

The state government had fix midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

Details later

The post BREAKING: Kwara Govt Demolishes Saraki’s Family Property appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...