BREAKING: Kidnapped Bauchi Gov’s elder brother rescued

David Adenuga Bauchi 

The elder brother of Bauchi Governor, Yaya Adamu, has been rescued after spending 12 days in kidnappers’ den.

The Police Public Relations Office of the Bauchi State Police Command, DSP  Kamal Abubakar, confirmed his  release to newsmen   on Tuesday evening.

”With regards to your inquiries about this incident….. I want to confirm to you that, the victim has regained freedom and reunited with his family today 7th April, 2020,” he said

He however, did not disclose whether any ransom was paid to secure his release.

 

