BREAKING: Kidnapped Abia Radio Presenter regains freedom

By Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

It was jubilation among friends and family members including staff of Pacesetter FM, Umuahia as news about the release of one of their own, Chinenye Iwuoha broke, Thursday morning.

While details of her release is still sketchy, it was gathered that though the kidnappers had opened communication with the family, demanding for N20m ransom, Iwuoha was rescued unhurt.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede in a telephone interview confirmed the release of the OAP.

Agbede said that the kidnappers released her unconditionally as police mounted heavy pressure on them.

At the time of filing the report, it was gathered that the staff of Radio Nigeria, Pacesetter FM, Amakanma was at the police station.

Details Shortly…

