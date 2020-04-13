BREAKING: Kano new COVID-19 patients revealed

Kolade Adeyemi, Kano.

A returning student from Istanbul, Turkey and a 63 -year-old woman have been identified as the two new cases of COVID-19 in Kano state.

A source working on the frontline, who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity, said the victims are relations and residents of Yelwa quarter of Kano metropolis.

The source said the student flew into the country about three weeks ago and sneaked into the city.

Details shortly..

