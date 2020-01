The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced that NIN is suspended for 2020 registration.

The registrar said, candidates are to only send their names to 55019 to create profile. no need for NIN for 2020 registration.

The post BREAKING| JAMB SUSPENDS USE OF NIN FOR 2020 REGISTRATION appeared first on Breaking Times.

