A file photo of lawmakers during plenary at the House of Representatives chamber in Abuja .

The House of Representatives has passed the revised 2020 federal budget of N10.8 trillion from the initial N10.5 trillion submitted by the president.

The lawmakers also approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for $5.5 billion external loan.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Details later…

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email