BREAKING: Gombe Tops Daily Infections As NCDC Reports 403 COVID-19 Cases

A graphic published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on June 14, 2020, displaying the country’s COVID-19 statistics.

Gombe State had the highest number of infections – 73 – for the day as Nigeria recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a late-night tweet on its official handle.

According to the agency, Lagos State trails Gombe in the number of cases for the day with 68 new infections, followed by Kano State which recorded 46 cases of the virus.

Other states with new COVID-19 cases are Edo (36); FCT (35); Nasarawa (31); Kaduna (17); Oyo (16); Abia (15) and Delta (13).

A further breakdown of the latest figures from the Federal Government agency showed that they were new cases of the disease in the following states: Borno (13); Plateau (8); Niger (7); Rivers (7); Enugu (6); Ogun (6); Kebbi (3); Ondo (1); Anambra (1) and Imo (1).

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the West African country to 16,085 with 5,220 discharged.

Of the number of persons infected, 420 have died, according to the NCDC.

According to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, 431,193 people globally have died from the virus as at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

Not less than 7,848,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,534,200 are considered recovered.

The figures, using data taken by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

