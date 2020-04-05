BREAKING: Funke Akindele arrested for hosting party

Our Reporter

Nollywood superstar, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa, has been arrested for hosting a house party that defied Lagos State Government’s restriction orders.

It was gathered Akindele was arrested on Sunday for hosting the party on Saturday in honour of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz, a singer.

The party, it was learnt, attracted more than the permissible number in line with the restriction order to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media had been agog with a viral video of the party, which attracted star artistes such as Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, among others.

Lagos Police spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest of the actress.

In a statement on Sunday evening, he said: “Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location.

“Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.”

