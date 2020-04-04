Categories
BREAKING: Five New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Total Infections Now 214

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 214.

Of the five cases, three are in Bauchi while the other two are in the FCT.

Currently, four persons have died from the disease while 25 others have recovered so far and have been discharged.

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/JQZh9BIj9o

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020

