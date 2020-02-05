Breaking: Fire Outbreak At IBEDC Power Station, Ibadan

There is fire outbreak at the power plant of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) at Ayede, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the inferno engulfed some facilities.

The raging fire is still burning as at the time of filing in this report…

Meanwhile, efforts are being frantically made to contact the men of Oyo State Fire Service.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC has said it has begun a vegetation management exercise as part of its strategy to improve power supply and prevent incidences of fire, electrocution and other safety hazards in some states..

