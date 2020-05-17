BREAKING: FG impounds aircraft for operating commercial flight into Nigeria

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor
Federal government has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom based aviation company for operating a commercial flight as against the humanitarian operations it was given approval for in Nigeria.
Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, confirmed this on his official twitter handle saying the crew of the flight are also being interrogated as there shall be maximum penalty for the offence.
According to Hadi Sirika @hadisirika, ‘COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights.
This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!”.