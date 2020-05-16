BREAKING: Dortmund batter Schalke 04 as Bundesliga returns

Borussia Dortmund were in clinical mood on Saturday afternoon battering Schalke 04 4-0 as Bundesliga returns after coronavirus lockdown.

However, the victory was in an empty stadium with players also observing social distancing during celebration.

19-year-old striking sensation, Haaland opened scoring in 29 before Raphael Guerriro(two goals) and Hazard joined.

