Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Serbian tennis player Viktor Troicki during their single match at a charity exhibition hosted by Novak Djokovic, on June 13, 2020 in Belgrade. – The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not resume at least until the end of July 2020. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

“Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19,” read a statement from his staff. “He is not showing any symptoms,” it added.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

-AFP

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email