BREAKING: Delivery on board delays arrival of Nigerian evacuees from Dubai

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

The delivery of a baby on board an Emirates Airlines aircraft on Wednesday delayed the arrival of hundreds of Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) some hours after the aircraft took from Dubai International Airport.

According to Port Health sources at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) , Lagos, a pregnant woman among the Nigerian evacuees went into labour after the aircraft took off at Dubai Airport forcing the pilot to make an return back to the aerodrome of take off.

According to the source, the aircraft which took off about 10.00 am local time was expected to arrive Lagos at 3.00 pm.

But, the delivery of the baby on board, the source added has altered the flight schedule which may be delayed for about four to five hours.

At the Lagos Airport, scores of emergency officials including staff of the relevant aviation and border control agencies – Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) , Nigeria Inmigration Services (NIS), Port Health Services, Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) were already on ground mobilized to receive the evacuees.

Buses scheduled to convey the evacuees to undisclosed hotels as isolated centers are still on ground.

10 .00 am to arrive by 3.00 pm but arrangement has changed due to delivery on a baby on board

The aircraft had to make an air return to Dubai International Airport for another schedule. The aircraft is expected to arrive about 8.00 pm

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

