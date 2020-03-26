BREAKING: COVID-19: FG traces 4,370, says Buhari is not coughing

By Yusuf Alli and Onyedi Ojiabor, Abuja

The Federal Government said it is still on the trail of 4,370 people of interest over COVID-19 pandemic.

It expressed regrets that most of the returnees from abroad submitted wrong addresses.

It also said President Muhammadu Buhari is not coughing after testing negative to Coronavirus.

It said the President is fit and fully in charge of the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, made the disclosures at a briefing on COVID-19 update.

He said: “We have 4,370 people of interest whom we are tracing. We urge those who have had contact with suspected cases to

immediately report to the authorities. We urge Nigerians to support the authorities in this regard.

“We are on the verge of reaching the level of community spread. We must stop this immediately or we will record exponential cases in the days ahead. There is no better way to say this.”

The Minister said the government was worried that some of the returnees submitted wrong addresses.

“Let me say, without mincing words, that we are not getting the kind of cooperation that this moment deserves from Nigerians. Many are busy engaging in meaningless criticisms instead of complying with the stipulated directives to keep people safe.

” Some Nigerians who flew into the country from overseas filled wrong addresses and phone

numbers in their forms, making it difficult to trace them when the need arises.

“Some Nigerians defied orders to stay away from large gatherings while some religious leaders willfully flouted the directives to ensure social distancing.

“The government is doing its best but we need the citizens to do their best too. We have now gone past the stage of persuasion. It’s time for strong enforcement.”

On the actual state of health of President Buhari, the minister was emphatic that “Mr. President is well and fully in charge of the country.

” Some have alleged that the President is coughing, it is fake news.”