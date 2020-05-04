BREAKING: COVID-19 cases jump to 2802 in Nigeria

Nigeria has now recorded two hundred and forty-five new cases of COVID-19 today.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 76 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 37 in Katsina, 32-Jigawa
23-Kano
19-FCT
18-Borno
10-Edo
9-Bauchi
6-Adamawa
5-Oyo
5-Ogun
1-Ekiti
1-Osun
1-Benue
1-Niger
1-Zamfara
So far, the total of 2802 persons have been confirmed of #COVID19 in Nigeria.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020