BREAKING: COVID-19 cases jump to 2802 in Nigeria

Nigeria has now recorded two hundred and forty-five new cases of COVID-19 today.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 76 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 37 in Katsina, 32-Jigawa

23-Kano

19-FCT

18-Borno

10-Edo

9-Bauchi

6-Adamawa

5-Oyo

5-Ogun

1-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Benue

1-Niger

1-Zamfara

So far, the total of 2802 persons have been confirmed of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

245 new cases of #COVID19; 76-Lagos

37-Katsina

32-Jigawa

23-Kano

19-FCT

18-Borno

10-Edo

9-Bauchi

6-Adamawa

5-Oyo

5-Ogun

1-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Benue

1-Niger

1-Zamfara 2802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 417

Deaths: 93 pic.twitter.com/IkHR3dpcVV — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

