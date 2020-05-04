Categories
BREAKING: COVID-19 cases jump to 2802 in Nigeria

Nigeria has now recorded two hundred and forty-five new cases of COVID-19 today.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 76 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 37 in Katsina, 32-Jigawa

23-Kano

19-FCT

18-Borno

10-Edo

9-Bauchi

6-Adamawa

5-Oyo

5-Ogun

1-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Benue

1-Niger

1-Zamfara

 

So far, the total of 2802 persons have been confirmed of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

 

 

2802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 417
Deaths: 93 pic.twitter.com/IkHR3dpcVV

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020

