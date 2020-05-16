BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rise to 5621

One hundred and seventy-six new cases of COVID19 have just been confirmed in Nigeria.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC via official Twitter handle, 95 of the new cases are recorded in Lagos, followed by 31 in Oyo and 11 in FCT.
8 of the cases are in Niger and Borno each, 6 in Jigawa and 4 in Kaduna.
Other states include:
3-Anambra
2-Edo
2-Rivers
2-Nasarawa
2-Bauchi
1-Benue
1-Zamfara
As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 5621 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 1472 have been discharged with 176 deaths