Categories
News

BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rise to 5621

One hundred and seventy-six new cases of COVID19 have just been confirmed in Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC via official Twitter handle, 95 of the new cases are recorded in Lagos, followed by 31 in Oyo and 11 in FCT.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

8 of the cases are in Niger and Borno each, 6 in Jigawa and 4 in Kaduna.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Other states include:

3-Anambra
2-Edo
2-Rivers
2-Nasarawa
2-Bauchi
1-Benue
1-Zamfara

 

176 new cases of #COVID19;

95-Lagos
31-Oyo
11-FCT
8-Niger
8-Borno
6-Jigawa
4-Kaduna
3-Anambra
2-Edo
2-Rivers
2-Nasarawa
2-Bauchi
1-Benue
1-Zamfara

5621 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1472
Deaths: 176 pic.twitter.com/VBFAS6YQYJ

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 16, 2020

As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 5621 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 1472 have been discharged with 176 deaths

Trending Now!  Nigerian treasury bills oversubscribed by N132bn

 

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!