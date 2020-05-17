BREAKING: COVID -19: Buhari meets PTF on next phase

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, had an audience with the Presidential Task Force PTF on the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic at the State House.

The PTF, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, it was gathered, visited the President to give him progress reports on the performance of the measures introduced to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

It would be recalled that the first two weeks of the phased relaxation of the lockdown imposed on Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would be rounding off on Monday.

The meeting on Sunday was believed to be centered around reviewing the success/compliance level of the populace to the regulations and guidelines issued by the government.

The President had on May 4, relaxed the lockdown and replaced it with a ban on inter-states travels and an 8pm to 6am curfew across the country.