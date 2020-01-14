The car theft case against Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has been reportedly struck off by the court.

According to The Nation, a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against hip hop artist, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his two brothers and their cousin.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order on Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Marley was absent, but the other defendants were in court.

Details shortly….

The post BREAKING!!! Court Throws Out The Car Theft Charge Against Naira Marley appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...