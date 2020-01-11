Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud’s possible new club has been revealed.

According to The Guardian, Giroud has already agreed a contract with Inter Milan which runs until the summer of 2022 before leaving the Blues.

The newspaper reports that Inter and Chelsea are yet to agree on a transfer fee for Giroud.

Antonio Conte’s side are willing to offer £3.4million but the Premier League giants are demanding £8.4million.

Giroud’s current contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

The former Arsenal star only appeared in seven matches across all competitions for Chelsea this season.

The 33-year-old finds himself behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in manager, Frank Lampard’s pecking order.

Speaking on Giroud’s future, Lampard told reporters at Cobham Training Centre on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday:

“With Oli the situation is if it’s right for everybody, first and foremost for us as a club because he’s under contract, then we’ll look at whether he can leave the club. “He’s been a great professional here, trained brilliantly, so I hold him in a lot of high regard for that. ‘But nothing is done yet.”

The post BREAKING! Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud’s New Club Revealed (See Details) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...