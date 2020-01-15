BREAKING: Boko Haram frees five kidnapped aid workers

Our Reporter
Boko Haram insurgents have freed five aid workers abducted last December.
According to PREMIUM TIMES, their release was confirmed by security sources.
The workers, two females and three males, were kidnapped on December 22 after a gang of gunmen believed to be Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their vehicle between Monguno and Damaturu.
It was gathered the release of the five abductees was facilitated by the State Security Service.
“It is a big day for us here in Borno with the release of the five abductees,” the source said.
The source said five abducted arrived at the DSS office in Maiduguri at about 4 pm.
The source said: “Two of the abductees were staff of ALIMA, an international NGO; one from Solidarity International, one from International Organization on Migration and one from Red Cross.”