By Emmanuel Uja, Makurdi

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Benue State.

The patient is a returnee from Kano.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this announcement while addressing the newsmen on Tuesday at People’s House Makurdi.

Ortom advised that anyone who has made contact with the victim should remain in isolation.

Details Shortly…

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email