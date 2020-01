Our Reporter

Spanish giant FC Barcelona have sacked embattled Coach Ernesto Valverde.

He was sacked over a string of poor results, especially the 3-2 defeat to Athletico Madrid in the Semi Finals of the Spanish Super Cup.

Quique Setien

The club have announced former Real Betis manager Quique Setien as its coach.

Details shortly…

