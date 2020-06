The Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld an order suspending Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress based on lack of merit.

Earlier in March, an Abuja high court had ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.

More to follow . . .

