BREAKING: Acting APC Chairman, Giadom Cancels Edo Governorship Primary Screening

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom has cancelled the screening for the Edo State governorship primary.
Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
Mr. Giadom explained that he has taken over based on a previous court order empowering him to do so.
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
According to him, he has the backing of the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).