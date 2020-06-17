Categories
BREAKING: Acting APC Chairman, Giadom Cancels Edo Governorship Primary Screening

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom has cancelled the screening for the Edo State governorship primary.

Mr. Giadom explained that he has taken over based on a previous court order empowering him to do so.

According to him, he has the backing of the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

 

 

