BREAKING: 69 Killed In Fresh Borno Attacks

Sixty-nine people have been killed in Zowo, a village in Gubio town of Borno State on Tuesday night.

The villagers were attacked by a militia group believed to be Boko Haram insurgents who stormed the village in large numbers shooting targets at sight.

They left in their trails dead bodies of men and women, children and the old caught up in the gunfire while scampering for safety, littered all around the village.

The assailants had also set the village ablaze on their way out after successfully commuting their crime.

Over a thousand cows were rustled while hundreds of other livestock were either shot or burnt alive as a result of the fire that engulfed the village.

The villagers are mostly farmers and cattle breeders who have shown resilience despite several attacks, killing two suspected Boko Haram members in April during an attack.

Last night’s attack appears to be a reprisal, according to local sources.

