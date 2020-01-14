Break the law, face prosecution, Lalong tells troublemakers

By John Austin Unachukwu

PLATEAU State Governor Simon Lalong has warned troublemakers to keep away from the state.

He said those who attempt to foment trouble or beat the drums of war would answer to the long arm of the law.

Lalong spoke while inspecting the construction of the first neighbourhood security facility and watchtower at Dutse Uku in Jos North Local Government Area.

According to him, the watchtower would help to strengthen the state’s security network.

“I climbed up to the tower and could see almost all parts of the City of Jos.

“This should tell those who are criminally minded that I will be watching you and send the security agencies to track you down and get you arrested.

“We have done a lot to ensure that people live in peace and nobody will be allowed to change that,”the governor said, according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) Dr. Macham Simon.

He pledged that the government would set up more of such watchtowers and posts in key flashpoints once the pilot scheme is completed in Dutse Uku.

Lalong commended the initiative and said it was necessary as the government continues to make progress in consolidating peace by strengthening the security architecture for efficient and timely response.

He also commended the quality of work which is being handled through direct labour using staff of the Ministry of Housing.

He said “We are happy that today there is more understanding among the people today where everyone recognizes the importance of peace, reconciliation and harmony.

“We have to work together to promote good neigbourliness, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“This initiative will help us address issues before they escalate and ensure that criminals are not allowed to again cause strife among the people”.

The governor assured residents that he would continue to encourage every effort that will ensure that “the ugly crises of the past remain a thing of the past.”

Earlier Lalong was briefed on the concept of the neighbourhood security watch tower by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Mr. Cornelius Shiolbial.

Shiolbial explained that the project is an early warning system to pre-empt conflicts and nip them in the bud.

He said: “The idea behind this is to have a permanent security presence here that consists of security personnel and representatives of the community who will be working hand in hand to ensure that the whole area is under surveillance and any threat to peace is detected and dealt with on time.

“The structure here provides offices, watch facilities and a conference hall where they can meet and analyse whatever is observed and possibly diffuse any tension”.

He told the governor that the security team headed by the Operation Rainbow will run shifts and use the watchtower “which is well positioned to observe large parts of the City.”

The Adagwom Izere of Jos, His Royal Highness, Ada Emmanuel Azik, appreciated the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises by building infrastructure and also pursuing the path of peace and progress of the state.

He promised the continued support of his subjects to the government to enable it discharge its responsibilities to the citizenry.

Meanwhile, Lalong also visited Kunben village in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government following an attack by gunmen which claimed several lives.

The governor in company of Deputy Governor Prof. Sonny Tyoden, Operation Safe Haven Commander Gen. Augustine Agundu and other service chiefs in the state visited the village where the violence occurred.

He commiserated with families and kinsmen of the victims and assured them that the security agencies were “already working on unravelling those behind this heinous crime.”

Lalong said: “We are saddened by this attack which is the work of evil criminals and has the tendency to interrupt our new year if we allow it.

“That is why I abandoned everything to personally come here and share your pains and to assure you that we will not allow the enemies of Plateau State to take us back to the era of violence which we have already put behind us.”

He appealed for calm and understanding of the people of affected village and the entire Local Government.

“What has happened is painful, but I am appealing to you for patience and forgiveness.

“Those behind this will be made to face the full weight of the law as we will not rest until they are caught and made to face justice,” Lalong added.

Responding, Kombun District Head, Audu Tetmut told the governor that the community was still in shock and grief.

He said they could not understand the motive behind the attack especially as the community had “no problems with anybody.”

Tetmut said they had submitted everything to God and believed that the governor’s visit and assurances will ensure that they get justice.

The representative of the Fulani community in the area Ya’u Yusuf also condemned the attack and asked everyone to cooperate with the security agencies “to get those behind this ugly incident.”

Lalong was also at the palace of the Mishkaham Mwagavul Da. Nelson Bakfur in Mangu town to commiserate with him over the incident.

He appealed to him to continue to keep peace in his domain.

