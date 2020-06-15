Boy Jumps Into A Canal, Drowns While Allegedly Being Chased By NDLEA Officers

A young boy has drowned after jumping into a canal in Amuwo-Odofin, Festac waterside, Lagos State, while allegedly being chased by some NDLEA officers, on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

According to an eyewitness, the NDLEA officers had come to arrest a man selling ‘schoochies’ and ‘monkey tail,’ when the boys (who were at his shop) took to their heels. .

Three boys were said to have jumped into the canal but two were rescued alive, while the third one died. The NDLEA officers fled immediately they realized what happened.

“They had to release the man they came to arrest, for him to rescue the boys and some people came to assist him but unfortunately this particular boy passed out. .

Out of anger, the youth attacked the NDLEA officers, who resorted to shooting. A boy ended up being shot and has been taken to the police station, Festac division,” a source said…..

