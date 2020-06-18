Categories
Boss Goody – “Yawa No Dey”

Yawa No Dey

After a long break from music to movie acting, Boss Goody is back with this Afropop Kennykris produced love tune titled “Yawa No Dey”.

This is definitely a banger for the Ladies as we gear towards the release of it official video

Listen to “Yawa No Dey” by Boss Goody below and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Follow Boss Goody via his social media accounts below

Instagram: @bossgoody

Twitter: @bossgoody1 

