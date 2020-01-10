Borno Gov Strengthens Security Agencies With 70 Patrol Vehicles

Borno State governor , Prof . Babagana Umara , on Friday released 70 patrol vehicles to support the fight against insurgency in the State.

The vehicles were released to the Nigerian Army , the Nigeria Police Force , volunteers in the Civilian Joint Task Force , hunters , as well as all those involved in the fight against Boko Haram .

The vehicles were released at the Shehu palace in Maiduguri where a Rapid Response Squad was launch to combat terrorism and criminal activities in the State

The latest released of patrol vehicles followed initial release of 160 patrol vehicles by the State government between June and September , 2019 .

The governor directed that the larger number of the latest Hilux vehicles released should be used by hunters and civilian JTF to patrol the Maiduguri -Damboa road.

Vehicles painted in military colours were received by the head of the military counter -insurgency in the Northeast and Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj . Gen . Olusegun Adeniyi .

Other vehicles were allocated to police and other security agencies .

Source:- Punchng

