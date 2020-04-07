Categories
News

Boris Johnson on oxygen support

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent the night in intensive care with a deteriorating case of coronavirus, has been given oxygen but is not on a ventilator, a minister said Tuesday.

“The prime minister has received some oxygen support,” senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told LBC radio, adding that “he has not been on a ventilator” but it was there if needed.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Trending Now!  Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Negative For COVID-19

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!