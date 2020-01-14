‘Border closure not to witch-hunt legal businesses’

From Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

The Federal Government’s decision to close its borders was not meant to witch-hunt or obstruct legitimate businesses, Coordinator, Joint Border Drill Operations in charge of Northcentral Zone, Sector Three, Comptroller Mohammed Garba, has said.

He added that the policy is to encourage local farmers, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and other prohibited goods in and out of the country.

Mr. Garba said this in Yashkira, Baruten Local Government area of Kwara State during a sensitisation/enlightenment tour of some border communities in the area.

He sought for synergy and collaboration amongst security agencies and traditional leaders, adding that no organization will work in isolation and succeed without the support of one another especially traditional leaders.

At the Emir’s Palace of Yashkira, the Custom chief said acknowledged the critical role the traditional institutions/rulers can play especially in the areas of sensitisation and enlightenment of their subjects, relevant stakeholders and society at large.

In his remarks, Emir of Yashkira, Umar Sarki Sabikpasi II said Nigeria Customs Service is almost the heart of the nation in revenue generation.

The monarch threw his weight behind border closure, noting though that most of the smuggling activities taking place in his domain are being perpetrated by non indigenes.

He pledged to support the coordinator and his team to succeed by providing information for the ongoing exercise in order to achieve the aims.

He said the policy on border closure is for the healthy growth of Nigerian economy, urging traditional leaders should always be involved in decision making process as well.

He advocated that strict measures be meted out to economy saboteurs and identification of licensed fueling stations as well as closure of those not licensed.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...