Border closure not to obstruct legal businesses – Customs

Mr Mohammed Garba, the newly appointed Coordinator for the Joint Border Operations Drill, North central Zone, Ilorin, Kwara, says Federal Government policy on temporary border closure is not designed to witchhunt or obstruct legal businesses.

He said this at the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday when he led his team on familiarisation tour of border communities in the state.

Garba, who is also a Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, also explained that the idea was not to obstruct indigenes from legitimate trading.

According to him, the decision is rather to encourage local farmers, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, halt smuggling of illicit drugs and other prohibited goods in and out of the country.

