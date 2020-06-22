Border Closure: Immigration Operatives Intercept Seven Cameroonians In Cross River

Officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service have intercepted seven Cameroonians along Ikot Obong Creek in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Friday by the Public Relations Officer, for Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, DCI James Sunday.

According to the statement, the Cameroonians were caught while attempting to enter the country in a boat.

Consequently, they were denied entry and returned back to their country through Ikang Control post, while the boat that brought them was impounded.

The arrest is among series of interceptions between Cross River and Akwa Ibom state commands respectively, bothering Cameroon in recent times amidst the Federal Government’s directive on border closure.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede (MFR) has further directed commands at the border to intensify patrol and reconnaissance along the flanks, creeks, waterways, and inroads into the country in order to frustrate the attempts of the irregular migrants.

