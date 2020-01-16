Border closure: Customs generates N7bn daily

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Nigerian Customs Service currently rakes in between five and seven billion Naira on duties on imported goods into the Federal Government coffers daily, Coordinator, Joint Border Operations Drill, North Central states, Comptroller Mohammed Garba has said.

He added that daily accrual of the service billion before commencement of the joint operation in August last year was about N4.5.

Garba, said that increased revenue was made possible because many illegal border routes were blocked, adding that fight against smuggling and illegal importation was intensified to encourage local agricultural production and development.

The customs chief said this on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital during parade of seized goods and items.

Mr. Garba, who is also the area controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Border, revealed that no fewer than 204 illegal migrants were repatriated during the period under review.

Those affected included 99 Nigeriens,100 Beniniose, three Malians, and two Chinese.

The joint border drill consists of security agencies such as the immigration, police, Army, Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Customs and Department of State Service (DSS).

He said that a total number of 10,000 bags of smuggled rice were seized since the operation started.

The customs boss, who said that the border closure was not targeted at anyone, individuals, group of persons or any community, added that it is for the protection of the nation’s economy.

“It is no longer news that the Federal Government on the 20th of August, 2019 to be precise, partially closed all land borders for betterment of the nation’s economy, security of the citizen and for our neighbouring countries to abide by ECOWAS protocols”, he said.

Garba also said that the zone had seized a total number of 10,201 foreign parboil rice of 50kg each with Duty paid Value of N173, 417,000.00 equal to 12 trailers of rice since the operations started.

Said he: “Also seized are 52 different types of used vehicles, trucks, trailers and other vehicles used for conveying Contraband goods with duty paid value (DPV) of N 88, 854, 500. 561 drums of petrol with duty paid value (DPV) of N9,480,000.00); 1,670 tablets of Tramadol of 200mg each and Two Packs of Rebozel Drugs containing 500 tablet each with cost value of N 165,000,000 (the said drugs were handed over to NAFDAC); 1,524 Jerry-cans of petrol with Duty Paid Value of N12, 633,250.00; 11 motorcycles used to conveyed smuggled goods with duty paid value (DPV) of N950, 000.00 and 94 pieces of poisonous Charlie toothpaste with DPV of N 33, 840, 00.

Others are 68 tins of Jago condensed milk with Duty DPV of N65,280.00; 80 pieces of washing soap with duty paid value of N 9,600; 128 pieces of poisonous “Read a Dream” Insecticide with DPV of N92,160.00; 85 kegs of Vegetable Oil of 25 liter each with DPV of N2,070,000.00; 19 bundles of second hand clothes and shoes with DPV of N912,000.00; 42 sacks of female second hand bags with DPV of N 1,008,000.00.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...