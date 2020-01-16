Boko Haram Has More Checkpoints In North – East-UN

The United Nations have raised an alarm that Boko Haram terrorists now have more checkpoints in the North-Eastern region of Nigeria.

Earlier today, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Mr Edward Kallon, the increased number of checkpoints manned by insurgents have exposed more aid workers to attacks.

Edward Kallon insisted that insecurity has increased in the North-East region and has led to attacks on aid workers, called on the Nigerian government to intensify its effort in protecting aid workers and residents of the state to avoid gross violations of international laws. He said;

“I am extremely worried by the increasingly insecure environment that humanitarians are working in to provide urgent and vital assistance to civilians affected by the crisis,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Kallon added, “The humanitarian community is troubled by the increased trend in vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes in the states of Borno and Yobe.



“These checkpoints expose civilians and humanitarians to heightened risks of being killed or abducted.”

The UN envoy also decried the spate of attacks on aid workers providing support to victims of insurgency in the region.

