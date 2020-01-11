BODY TRANSFORMATION REALITY TV SHOW, DR LASER, BERTHS ON DSTV

With Victor Akande

A new reality TV show which shows body transformations, Dr Laser, has started airing on Africa Magic Showcase (Channel 151).

The programme, which started airing on Thursday, is a medical reality show about people undergoing plastic surgery in Nigeria.

The show captures what inspires human decisions to undergo plastic surgery and the aftermath of these decisions.

The show aims to educate and correct the misconception about plastic surgery, thus creating a more positive understanding and outlook to it.

Plastic surgery is not a strange idea. The world over, people undergo surgical operations to change, correct or improve their appearances. While some people have these surgeries for medical purposes, for others, it is for purely cosmetic purposes.

Recently in Nigeria, there has been an explosion of plastic surgery with several major celebrities, admitting going under the knife for one surgical procedure or the other to achieve the desired body.

Furthermore, the reality TV show will enlighten more Nigerians that are uncomfortable about their body and appearance.

