Bobrisky to give five fans N100K

Our Reporter

AFTER entering the new year with an endorsement, celebrity cross dresser and transgender woman, Idris Okuneye, is set to bless some of her fans with cash.

The celebrity transgender woman who is more known as Bobrisky shared the opportunity on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

He tagged it ‘New Year Giveaway’ and asked fans to rop their bank details and follow three Instagram handles.

“New Year Giveaway, 100,000 For 5 Lucky persons, must be following these lovely handles to win,” she wrote and listed the handles as @winter_goddess1, @kuba0_1 and @simeon_ex.

“Will only credit those that follows all handles correctly.”

On Wednesday, Bobrisky shared that she has been appointed a brand ambassador to Strictly Weightloss.

“I started 2020 with an endorsement,” she said.

“A lot of people love how I Influence brands like mine. Congrat to myself as d latest AMBASSADOR to @strictly_weightloss.”

Stars like Tonto Dikeh and Anita Joseph already congratulated him on bagging the endorsement.

Bobrisky, an internet personality, who has been rocking clothes from Payporte also shared a video where she was dancing.

