Blezzy Gale – “Samiyé” (Corona Virus)

Blezzy Gale a.k.a Ikujogede Fast rising Nigerian Upcoming singer and songwriter drops His first Official single titled “Samiyé (Corona virus)” shortly after releasing ” Die Young Cover D.Y.C “.
“Samiyé (Corona virus)” is an Afrobeat-Gospel related tune blended with the pop sound that has good strings and drums produced by McFosoplem Audio Visuals Praying for us all that ” Corona Virus No go Ever Kill us “… Download and Enjoy !
