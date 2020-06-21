Blezzy Gale – “Samiyé” (Corona Virus)

Blezzy Gale a.k.a Ikujogede Fast rising Nigerian Upcoming singer and songwriter drops His first Official single titled “Samiyé (Corona virus)” shortly after releasing ” Die Young Cover D.Y.C “.

“Samiyé (Corona virus)” is an Afrobeat-Gospel related tune blended with the pop sound that has good strings and drums produced by McFosoplem Audio Visuals Praying for us all that ” Corona Virus No go Ever Kill us “… Download and Enjoy !

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Blezzy-Gale-Samiye?-Corona-Virus.mp3

