After the release of ‘POSSIBILITY’ which got major recognition on top online platforms, The sensational Afropop singer & songwriter, BlazeMan is back again with another contagious love song titled “KILAMITY”.
In this love song, he educates us on the addictive nature of true love life. This song is produced by Classicmachine.
DOWNLOAD, SHARE & SUPPORT GOOD MUSIC!!!!
DOWNLOAD: BlazeMan – Kilamity (Prod By Classicmachine)
INSTAGRAM: @official_blazeman
FACEBOOK: OBINNA KINGSLEY (BLAZEMAN)
