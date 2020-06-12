Categories
BlazeMan – “Kilamity” (Prod. by Classicmachine)

BlazeMan - Kilamity

After the release of ‘POSSIBILITY’ which got major recognition on top online platforms, The sensational Afropop singer & songwriter, BlazeMan is back again with another contagious love song titled “KILAMITY”.

In this love song, he educates us on the addictive nature of true love life. This song is produced by Classicmachine.

