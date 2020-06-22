Blaqbonez Supports Pastor Chris For Saying Christians Should Be Able To Touch Coronavirus Patients

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has supported Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for saying Christians should be able to touch coronavirus patients.

The General Overseer of Loveworld International, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had made a controversial statement again about the coronavirus. He stated that one can’t say that he believes in Christ and be afraid to touch a coronavirus patient. He said this in reaction to the Federal Government regulation on the gradual opening of religious houses and condemned many ministers of God who have been supporting government control of religious houses.

Blaqbonez reacted stating that a Christian who is a strong believer should be to touch a coronavirus patient. “i see people mad at pastor chris but the bible you say you believe in says “when they drink deadly poison, it will not hurt them at all; they will place their hands on sick people, and they will get well.” you should be mad at the bible, not the pastor.

but you’re scared to touch a sick person because you don’t actually believe in the Bible, but you’d rather attack a pastor cos that makes you feel better. Remember the proof of a Christian “Signs and wonders shall follow them that believe”.you FAITH filled ass fears d virus”

