Black, Pink & Tiger Print… Three 20-21 First Team Kits Of Real Madrid Leaked

Via Footyheadlines we appear to have seen the three first team kits ahead of the new season with pink and black back for Los Blancos.

Images of the Real Madrid kits for next season have been leaked. We already knew about details on the sleeve in pink of an animal print but, in the new images from the specialized portal Footyheadlines, we can also see the new collar, in white, and the famous three stripes of Adidas, also in pink, down the sides instead of blue as previously leaked.

In terms of advertising, there has been a change too with “Emirates, Fly better”being used instead of “Fly Emirates”.

Second kit

Pink is the main focus for the second kit, as it had been in the 2014-2015 campaign, although it is not the fuchsia of that season. The details of this shirt, including the badge, branding and shoulder stripes are all in white, while the animal print is in navy blue and white.

Third kit

The third outfit, which will also be used in many Champions League matches, is predominantly black with a striking fuchsia trim. The various details around the shirt are also in this fuchsia colour and this sits on top of a patterned black base.

