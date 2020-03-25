Bimbo Akintola, Okey Uzoeshi feature in sickle cell themed film Strain

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Nollywood stars, Bimbo Akintola and Okey Uzoeshi have featured in a sickle cell themed film, ‘Strain.’

The Verte View production was in conjunction with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria in a bid to create awareness on sickle cell. ‘Strain’ is written by Donald Tombia, Oluwatoyin Adewumi & Eze Ekpo, and directed by Uduak-Obong Patrick. The film is produced by Oluwatoyin Adewumi and Benjamin Abejide Adeniran.

The film also features Shushu Abubakar, Dr. Alex Usifo, Gloria Anozie-Young, Angel Onyi Unigwe, Nifemi Lawal, Enkay Ogboruche, Aproko Doctor amongst others.

Speaking on the film, Oluwatoyin Adewunmi says, “Strain was conceptualized after hearing the near-miss story of a family. During our research, we made a heart-wrenching discovery that about 150,000 children are still being born with sickle cell disease annually in Nigeria.”

Continuing, she says, “At that point, we knew there was no going back on lending our voice to the prevention, management, and cure of the disease through storytelling.

The first version of the script was written in July 2018, and several versions after, we are finally confident that we have the right story that adequately blends entertainment, awareness, and education.

We want the movie to be a reference for discussions on Sickle Cell Disease and Genotype-match in general.”