Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans has made some shocking revelations in a video played during his trial in an Ikeja Hight Court on Friday.

In the video played in the courtroom during the cross-examination of the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) Insp. Idowu Haruna by Mr Emmanuel Ochai, the defense counsel to Victor Aduba, one of Evans’ co-defendants, was sitting on a sofa and confessing to Haruna about various kidnappings he masterminded and that he can estimate the financial value of his victims.

The kidnapper Evans gave the details of his alleged victims who mostly paid ransoms in six-figure foreign currencies with the exception of two alleged victims who paid ransoms of $1 million and $2 to 3 million each.

In the video, Haruna who is also a member of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) asked Evans how he mapped out strategies to kidnap his alleged victims, Evans while smiling, replied simply “when you see someone that has money you will know”.

He also told the IPO that he knew that the individuals he and his alleged gang members kidnapped will pay the ransoms even if it involving selling their property to raise the funds.

In the new shocking revelations, Evans explained he was able to procure arms for his kidnap operations through a contact who was in prison.

He further rvelaed that a pharmaceutical boss, Mr Donatius Dunu who had already paid a ransom of 223,000 Euros had not finished paying the ransom in full before escaping and alerting the police.

The post Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Makes Shocking Revelations In Court appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...