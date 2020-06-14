BIL 1-1 ATM: Atletico Madrid Held At San Mames

Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 by Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga on Sunday at the San Mames as Diego Simeone side continues to fight for a Champions League spot ahead of next season.

Athletic Bilbao scored the opener from an open play after a well ombined team effort that ended in the feet of Iker Munianin who fired a low shot inside the post in the 37th minute.

With just two minute intevial Atletico Madrid got the equaliser with a perfect low strike in the box which went inside the net, the first half ended 1-1 at San Mames.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Atletico Madrid made some decent effort to get the seccond goal but Bilbao remained compact in the defense and ensured they denied the away team the chancce to go away with the three points.

The match ended 1-1 as Atletico Madrid continue to fight for Champions League spot in the La Liga.

Atletico Madrid will take a trip to Rayo de Nevarra to face Osasuna while Bilbao will visit Ipura Stadium to play Eibar in the mid-week.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

