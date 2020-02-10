Big Print Fight Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative Across Nigeria (Photos)

In a bid to commemorate breast cancer awareness day, popular retail chain store ShopRite in collaboration with Run For a Cure Africa organised a free breast examination screening for women across Nigeria.

The Big Pink Fight screenings which took place between 3-8 February 2020 gave women free access to clinical breast exams, ultrasound scans and mammograms across different screening stations.

Four of the major screening stations were situated in Shoprite stores -Asaba Mall in Delta state, Onitsha Mall in Anambra state, Novare Gateway Mall in FCT Abuja and Ado Bayero Mall in Kano state.

Shoprite’s partnership with RFCA dates back to 2014, when the partners joined hands to

raise awareness of breast cancer through the roll-out of free screenings.

Some 5,000 women have since benefited from these screenings taking place annually.

See pictures from some of the screening;

