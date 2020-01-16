Big Brother Star, Tacha Set To Release New Track With Slimcase

Big Brother sensation, Tacha has revealed that she would be dropping her debut single featuring Slimcase very soon.

Tacha and the singer caused a lot of talk on social media when they were spotted together on a plane frolicking like there’s something much more going on between both of them. They were again seen in a studio supposedly making music and this made fans wonder if there was a collaboration in the works.

Well, it appears we were right after all as the Big Brother sensation has confirmed in a recent interview that she has a song with the “Azaman” singer which would be released soon. According to her, she would be trying a lot of new things this year and urged fans to anticipate her debut single with Slimcase. Although she did not reveal the name of the track or the release date, we are certain that Tacha would disappoint.

“Like I said, I’m going to be exploring a lot of things, this 2020. And like I said I will be leaving my comfort zone to another zone so everybody knows Tacha can multitask, Tacha can do this, Tacha can do that, so Nollywood, definitely. I have a song coming out with Slim Case so you all should anticipate”

How would a Tacha-Slimcase song sound?

